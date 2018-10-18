Renewable technologies event is a ‘must attend’ for landowners

The Energy Now Expo Ireland is returning for a second year to The Hub, Cillin Hill, Kilkenny, next week on October 24-25.

The two-day-event aims to attract farmers and landowners from across Ireland.

It is claimed to be a “must attend” event for people who want to learn more about sustainable technologies and how they can maximise natural resources by introducing new and progressive renewable technologies.

Visitors will be given the opportunity to hear from influential figures in renewable technologies, learn from panel discussions on specific technologies and hear first-hand how other farmers have incorporated green technology into their business. Entry to the event is free of charge.

CHP Mechanical;

Dulas;

Envitec Biogas;

Host;

IFAC;

Inergys;

GUGLER water turbines;

Solar Electric;

Woodco Renewable Energy. There will be 50 exhibitors on hand to showcase products and services including:

During the two days, exhibitors will be providing guidance on the different technologies available, the practicalities of owning and operating a renewable energy system and the benefits a well-chosen system can provide.

Low carbon energy

Commenting on the event, CEO of the Irish Wind Energy Association, Dr. David Connolly, said: “The Energy Now Expo is where farmers and landowners can hear about exciting new opportunities in renewable energy.

Advertisement

“Ireland must move towards a low carbon energy system and wind energy is making that possible. Our target to deliver 40% of electricity through renewables by 2020 is achievable and there is enormous potential for future growth as more ambitious targets are set.

Farmers and landowners must be at the heart of the country’s energy transition, using renewable energy to cut their costs, identify new sources of income and to support rural communities.

Head of the Forestry Sector Development Division at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Fergus Moore, remarked: “The Department looks forward to participating in this year’s Energy Now Expo Ireland 2018.”

He noted that his focus will be on outlining the extent of the national forest resource and will provide details of the forecasted timber supply.

He added: “Processors and users of wood biomass need to be aware of the forecasted timber supply, constraints along with the challenges on timber mobilisation and solutions.