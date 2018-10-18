Pint-sized Italian hybrid gets a battery boost

The Carraro company of Northern Italy is best known for its axles and transmissions, which may be found in a multitude of tractors of all makes and sizes. However, it has recently won awards for a hybrid tractor concept.

What is not quite so well known about Carraro is that it also produces its own range of specialist fruit-growing tractors which are small, compact and powerful for their size.

The power is required to not only navigate the steep slopes of vineyards, but to also drive chemical-application machines such as misters. These need to move large volumes of air through the leaf canopy to distribute the pesticides evenly.

When engaged on other tasks, not all the available power is required. So, the diesel engine is likely to be running at less than its optimal efficiency, which is where the inclusion of an electric motor with a battery pack can help improve fuel consumption.

105hp electric motor

Details of how the hybrid tractor (pictured below) operates are being kept under wraps until the EIMA agricultural fare in Bologna (Italy) next month.

What has been announced is that the electric motor is of the same 105hp as the diesel engine, and can be used either as a standalone motor or in conjunction with the engine.

Power is delivered to the rear wheels through the same mechanical 24F 24R transmission, irrespective of which power source is engaged.

This suggests that the impressive torque characteristics of electric motors are not being utilised in a direct-drive system.

Given the paucity of information, it can only be surmised that the hybrid feature is there as an aid to the diesel engine, rather than any sort of replacement.