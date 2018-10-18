Extended tyre recycling roll-out gains Government support

Calls for an extended national roll-out of farm tyre waste bring centres have received support from the Minister of State, Sean Canney, at the Department of the Environment, Community and Local Government.

The Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) environment chairman Thomas Cooney, who called for the scheme to be brought to every county, has welcomed the minister’s support for the expansion of the initiative.

Commenting on the support, Cooney said: “Minister Canney attended the farm tyre waste bring centre in Athenry, Co. Galway, last weekend.

“The minister saw first hand the hundreds of farmers who travelled from the region to sustainably manage and recycle old used tyres that are not required anymore to anchor silage pits.

He understood and supported the need for the recycling service to be extended to allow farmers in other counties the opportunity to recycle these old tyres.

“The IFA has sought a meeting with Minister Canney and we look forward to working with him and his officials to build on the good work done so far and ensure we all play our part in keeping the countryside clean.”

Almost 800 farmers attended the waste tyre bring centre in Athenry, Co. Galway, last weekend.

The event was organised to run in Athenry Mart on Saturday (October 13) by the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG), which said there was an “unbelievable turnout”.