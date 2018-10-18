1,000 bales destroyed in ‘suspicious’ UK farm fire

Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire in which 1,000 bales of hay were destroyed yesterday evening (Wednesday, October 17).

The incident happened around 7:30pm at Adniston Farm, Macmerry, in the East Lothian region, Scotland.

Approximately 1,000 bales of hay worth £30,000 were set alight and destroyed.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

‘Considerably out of pocket’

Detective Sergeant Jamie Gilmore from the Lothians and Scottish Borders CID said: “Whoever was responsible for this reckless act has left the farmer considerably out of pocket by completely destroying a large quantity of hay that was used either to feed livestock, or to be sold on.

Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Adniston Farm on Wednesday evening should contact police immediately.

“We would also ask that anyone who can help us identify the culprits, or who has any other information relevant to this investigation, gets in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Cattle worth £10,000 stolen

Earlier this month, cattle worth £10,000 (€11,362) were stolen in a farm raid in Co. Tyrone, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Police in Dungannon are appealing for information following the theft of the animals from a farm on the Camlough Road, Carrickmore.

It is believed the livestock were taken between the hours of 6:30pm on Wednesday, October 3, and 10:00am on Thursday, October 4.