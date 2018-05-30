Raw 1970s power: What is a ‘picture-perfect’ Ford like this worth?

What has been described as “one of the most important collections of classic Ford and related tractors” was sold at auction (in individual lots) earlier this month – on Saturday, May 12, in England.

The collection was owned by tractor enthusiast Paul Cable. The auction – comprising 38 sought-after classic tractors and piles of implements and spares – was conducted by Cheffins.

We’ve already brought you several reports from this noteworthy sale – including details of the highest-value lots.

In this article, we round up some of the remaining results – with prices for a 7700, 8700, 9700, 8100 (2WD and 4WD versions), 7710 and 8210 (2WD and 4WD variants).

These pictures (below) were all taken by Tim Scrivener; he was present at the auction for AgriLand.

Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 5%. These prices are not subject to VAT, unless otherwise stated in the caption.

