Rathdowney protesters make agreement with factory representatives

A number of farmers that are protesting outside Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, Co. Laois, have met with factory representatives this morning, Wednesday, August 28.

The meeting took place ahead of a processing plant inspection at the site by Chinese officials. The inspection – which AgriLand understands will take place tomorrow, Thursday, August 29 – is aimed at approving more Irish beef plants for export into the Chinese market.

During today’s meeting between the protesters and the factory representatives, AgriLand understands that it was agreed by both parties that, in order to facilitate the Chinese visit, four lorry-and-trailer loads of cattle would be able to access the site unimpeded.

The protesters have said this will amount to approximately 120 cattle.

The agreement between the protesters and the factory representatives was facilitated by members of An Garda Síochána.

Advertisement

Speaking to AgriLand at the protest in Rathdowney this morning, the farmers protesting at the factory gates stressed that they are conscious of the importance of the visit and that they will allow the cattle entry to the factory as “a good will gesture”.

However, the protesters added that they “will not allow entry to other cattle” – it was also highlighted by the protesters that while fridge units will be allowed to enter the site, only the lorries can exit – without the unit behind.

The protesters said they are protesting because they are frustrated that beef prices were not negotiated at the recent beef talks.

Another farmer at the protest expressed his concern that farmers are still currently not being paid for the offal from their animals.

The farmers stated that they will continue to maintain a constant presence on the picket line and say they are prepared to remain there “for the foreseeable future”.