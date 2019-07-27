‘Rare’ residential property for sale with equine facilities and an American-style barn

A beautiful bungalow featuring just over 5ac of land surrounding it is currently up for sale at Anbally, Corofin, Co. Galway. It is adjacent to the Clare River.

Being only eight minutes from the M6, this property has an easy accessible route that goes straight to Dublin City. Additionally, the property is only five minutes in distance from Claregalway (20km).

Cummer National School in Corofin is only a short drive from this bungalow.

Equine facilities

The property has the benefit of its own separate yard entrance. It is being sold with the benefit of an American-style barn, with 10 stables, a sand arena, a large yard and four paddocks.

The property is the home of several international performance ponies, including: Carnhill Luna, Team Pony GBR; Foxhill Cufflinks, European Medal Winner; Tobar King, Multiple Grand Prix Winner; Carnhill Suzy, International Pony; and numerous Dublin and the Horse of the Year Show qualifiers.

According to the owners, it may suit an equestrian, breeder, trainer, farmer or a family looking to relocate to the countryside.

Residence

The residence’s living space comprises 1,450m²; it is described as being in excellent condition.

There are large yards at both the front and back of the property, giving enough space around the immediate part of the bungalow. It includes features such as solid wood floors, extensive tiling and a modern integrated kitchen.

The interior comprises: an entrance porch; an entrance hall; a living room; a kitchen/dining room; a utility; a bathroom; a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite; and three additional bedrooms.

Additional Information

DNG Maxwell Heaslip and Leonard are facilitating the sale.

This property is on the market with a guide price of €420,000. Further information is available online.