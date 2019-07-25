Auction report: ‘Bargain basement’ or a ‘clever investment’?

Saturday, July 13, saw an auction take place in Northamptonshire, England. It involved the dispersal of tractors and equipment – on behalf of farmer Roger Barwick (who is retiring) at Wharf Lodge, Harrington.

The sale was conducted by Howkins & Harrison.

This report focuses on some of the Ford/County tractors present. In an accompanying article, we look at a variety of other lots – to see how they fared.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 10% – subject to a maximum of £200 per lot.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate unless otherwise stated (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This County (Ford) 4000-Four (pictured below) was described as follows: Duncan cab; 6,824 hours. It sold for £7,500.

This County (Ford) 4600-Four (pictured below) was described as follows: Q cab; 5,827 hours. It sold for £2,900.

Slow and steady: This old but well presented Ford/County crawler tractor (pictured below) sold for £950.

Metal-tracked lugger: This vintage Ford/County crawler tractor (pictured below) sold for £600.