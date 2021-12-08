Raphoe Mart’s Christmas lamb show and sale took place on Monday (December 6) and saw prices reach a high of €280/head, which was well up on last year’s top price of €215/head.

The mart’s manager, Anne Harkin, said the excellent show of quality stock that was on offer saw a brisk trade all round.

Prices for lambs entered into the show and sale ranged from €190/head up to €280/head.

Awarded supreme lambs of the show were 50kg Texel-cross lambs exhibited by Clive and Victor Barnett, and were purchased by McCarron Butchers of Raphoe for €280/head.

Reserve champion lambs of the sale were also a pen of Texel-cross lambs, this time weighing 49kg, again exhibited by Clive and Victor Barnett and were purchased by Ciaran’s Butchers of Raphoe for €255/head.

Other prize winners on the day included:

1st prize winning Suffolk-cross lambs (50kg) exhibited by James Thornton and purchased by Christian Wilson for €178/head;

2nd prize winning Suffolk-cross lambs (48kg) exhibited by Colin and William Tait and purchased by Niall McGeever for €164/head;

3rd prize winning Suffolk-cross lambs (50kg) exhibited by Glenn McConnell and purchased by Christian Wilson for €252/head;

3rd prize winning Texel-cross lambs (46kg) exhibited by Glenn McConnell and purchased by Ciaran’s Butchers Raphoe for €190/head.

Anne Harkin wished to thank Alan Leckey, the judge, for his professionalism in carrying out his task and to all the mart’s customers – both buyers and sellers – who supported the sale on Monday and throughout the year. Supreme champions of the show and sale

Lamb prices reach €175/head at general sale on Monday at Raphoe

Alongside the Christmas show and sale on Monday, Raphoe Mart’s weekly sheep sale took place.

Again, a brisk trade was seen according to Anne, with prices for finished lambs reaching €175/head.

47-55kg lambs traded from €160/head up to €175/head, with 43-46kg lambs selling from €140/head up to €160/head.

35-42kg stores sold from €120/head up to €140/head, with long-keep stores making from €90/head up to €120/head.

Cull ewes traded from a base of €70/head up to a high of €180/head for well-fleshed heavy ewes.