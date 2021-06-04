The latest results of the RamCompare project in Northern Ireland (NI) are set to be discussed at an upcoming sheep industry webinar.

AgriSearch is hosting an online event focusing on how sheep genetics can be better utilised on farm in partnership with the Agri Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), and Sheep Ireland.

The webinar, which will take place on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 2:00p.m, will consist of a series of presentations followed by a panel discussion and Q&A session.

RamCompare

The Northern Ireland RamCompare research project is co-funded by DAERA under the Research Challenge Fund. It is aligned to a wider UK programme led by AHDB.

The breeding research project demonstrates how commercial producers can use specific estimated breeding values (EBVs) to identify rams with a high genetic potential to boost flock profitability.

Performance recording is an invaluable tool in flock management and genetic selection, but large proportions of the Northern Ireland flock remain unrecorded. As a result, opportunities to boost sheep profit and performance are being missed.

Phase 2 of the RamCompare project was completed in December with funding recently secured to develop a third phase over the next five years.

Sam Boon (Signet, AHDB) and Aurélie Aubry (AFBI) will kick off the event by reviewing recent results from the RamCompare breeding programmes and research trials, highlighting the results that can be expected when genetics are taken into account.

Kevin McDermott (Sheep Ireland) will then give an update on the progress being made in the Republic of Ireland and the benefits being realised from increased uptake of performance recording.

Finally, Eileen McCloskey (CAFRE) will give a practical overview of how farmers in Northern Ireland can start to consider genetics and implement performance recording on farm.

All are welcome to attend. Click here to register for the webinar.