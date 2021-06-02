Belgian Blue breeding in Bandon got international recognition earlier this year – when a bull bred in west Cork hit 15,000 guineas (£15,750 or €18,289) at Carlisle, England, last month.

The Border British Blue Club Spring Show and Sale, held in Carlisle, on Saturday, May 15, had a range of top-quality animals on show, selling for significant sums. Among the prime line-up was Brownview Nelson – bred in Bandon.

According to Harrison and Hetherington auctioneers, Brownview Nelson – owned by English farmer Ben Haigh – won junior champion on the day.

Brownview Nelson has made it onto the international stage having won his class in the ISA (Irish Shows Association) virtual show last year.

Nelson was sold to a buyer in the UK last autumn and he has since performed very well for his owner, winning the junior champion at Carlisle – and achieving the highest price on record for an Irish-bred Belgian Blue pedigree for 15,000gns.

Nelson is a son of the all-time great Empire D’Ochain Belgian Blue bull, and is out of Ballinakill Holly, a cow bred from Harrison ET De La Platte.

Speaking to Agriland, the breeder of Brownview Nelson – Bandon-based farmer and owner of Brownview Herd Richard Stanley – said that he purchased the mother of Nelson and reared her on the farm. He put careful research into the gene pool available and they decided to use Empire as a cross that would yield a suitable animal for breeding. Brownview Nelson. Image source: Wayne Hutchinson, via Richard Stanley

He was delighted that this yielded the right result, adding:

“The UK is a very good outlet for Irish Belgian Blue breeds of cattle. The job is to breed for correctness, for muscle, for height, good feet and legs – and most important of all, must be perfect on locomotion.

He said he feels this is a very good story and is delighted for his family who have helped him in achieving his goal as a pedigree breeder over many years – and also for the pedigree Belgian Blue breed in Ireland.