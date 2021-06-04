Processors have been called on by Macra na Feirme to support the development of bull beef that “provides both an environmental and on farm efficiency dividend”.

Speaking following the latest meeting of the Beef Taskforce last night (Thursday, June 3), where beef processor representatives were present for the first time, Macra na Feirme national president John Keane said the sector needs ambition for the future of young beef farmers.

This must be coupled with action on the delivery of initiatives that provide multiple dividends, he added.

One such initiative – that the young farmer organisation says it has called on since the establishment of the Beef Taskforce – is the development of the full potential of bull beef production.

Macra’s stance on this is that, “despite the strong credentials to both meet climate ambition and to protect the Irish suckler sector, bull beef continues to receive little support from processors or promotional campaigns”.

Expanding on this point, Keane called on processors “to take the lead on this issue and give confidence to beef farmers by providing a QPS bonus along with investing in market development”, adding:

“Bull beef should have a bonus structure on a par with prime steers and heifers. I urge processors to support a future for bull beef which provides both an environmental and on farm efficiency dividend.

Macra says it also welcomes the proposed engagement by the taskforce with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and the European Commission Meat Market Observatory “to shed light on fair competition and international data collection for greater comparison and transparency in the beef market”.

At previous meetings before yesterday’s talks, the processing sector was represented on the taskforce collectively by Meat Industry Ireland (MII).

However, after recent calls from a number of farm organisations, eight meat processors sent their own representatives to take part in the online meeting.