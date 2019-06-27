Raised temperatures see fire crews busy in the south-west

Soaring temperatures have seen fire service crews in action in the south-west of the country in recent days with grass and gorse fires reported in counties Limerick and Kerry.

In a statement on social media, Limerick Fire and Rescue outlined its activities last night, Wednesday, June 26.

The fire service noted that it had a busy night, stating that its Green Watch unit attended a grass fire, an outdoor fire and two river rescues up to 1:00am.

“At 2:00am Limerick City, Rathkeale and Newcastlewest were mobilised to a commercial fire in a hotel in Co. Limerick.

A busy night with #GreenWatch attending: 🚨 Grass fire

🚨 Outdoor fire

🚨 2 x River Rescue At 02:00 Limerick City, Rathkeale & Newcastlewest were mobilised to a commercial 🔥 in a County Limerick hotel. 👨🏻‍🚒👩🏻‍🚒 wearing BA contained the 🔥 to its room of origin. pic.twitter.com/nBP6de8J25 — Limerick Fire Service (@LimerickFire) June 27, 2019

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus contained the fire to the room of origin,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, in Co. Kerry, three units of the county’s fire service were called into action to fight a gorse fire in the south of the county, according to local media.

Alerted to the blaze in the Caherdaniel area this morning at around 9:30am, units from Caherciveen, Sneem and Lamb’s Head attended the scene, according to local radio station RadioKerry.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow high-temperature weather warning is currently in effect for six counties.

Issued by Met Éireann yesterday at 12:00pm, the weather warning will be valid from 1:00pm through to 7:00pm this evening.

The warning has been issued for counties: Galway; Mayo; Clare; Cork; Kerry; and Limerick.