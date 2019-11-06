Rainfall warning issued with ‘spot flooding possible’

Met Éireann has issued another Status Yellow rainfall warning for five counties in the east of the country.

Issued this morning, Wednesday, November 6, at 10:00am, the warning will be valid from 6:00pm this evening through to 9:00pm tomorrow night.

The alert was issued for counties: Dublin; Kildare; Louth; Wicklow; and Meath.

In these counties, Met Éireann warns that there will be heavy rain at times with some spot flooding possible.

Today’s weather

Meanwhile, on today’s weather for the country in general, today will be mainly dry at first, with just scattered patches of light rain.

However, a spell of heavier rain will extend from the Atlantic later this morning and early this afternoon, with possibly a few thundery bursts in southern coastal counties.

More showery conditions will later follow into west Munster and Connacht, where it will become breezy.

Top temperatures of 7° to 10° are expected, with fresh to strong westerly winds developing on parts of the west coast later today, but winds much slacker elsewhere.

Advertisement

Tonight will have a few clear spells, but it will be misty and mostly cloudy, with showers or longer bursts of rain.

Some heavy or thundery bursts are likely, especially in parts of west Munster and Connacht.

Lowest temperatures will drop to 0° to 4°, with a risk of patchy fog and frost where any clear spells persist.

It will be breezy in some coastal areas, but mostly light winds are expected overland.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be a cold, breezy day, with further outbreaks of rain across much of Leinster and east Munster, heaviest in eastern coastal areas.

It will be brighter further west, with sunny spells and scattered showers, but a few heavy in Atlantic coastal counties.

Top temperatures will again hit 7° to 10° while winds will be fresh and gusty north to northeasterly.