Rainfall warning issued with ‘spot flooding possible’
Met Éireann has issued another Status Yellow rainfall warning for five counties in the east of the country.
Issued this morning, Wednesday, November 6, at 10:00am, the warning will be valid from 6:00pm this evening through to 9:00pm tomorrow night.
The alert was issued for counties: Dublin; Kildare; Louth; Wicklow; and Meath.
Today’s weather
Meanwhile, on today’s weather for the country in general, today will be mainly dry at first, with just scattered patches of light rain.
However, a spell of heavier rain will extend from the Atlantic later this morning and early this afternoon, with possibly a few thundery bursts in southern coastal counties.
Top temperatures of 7° to 10° are expected, with fresh to strong westerly winds developing on parts of the west coast later today, but winds much slacker elsewhere.
Tonight will have a few clear spells, but it will be misty and mostly cloudy, with showers or longer bursts of rain.
Some heavy or thundery bursts are likely, especially in parts of west Munster and Connacht.
It will be breezy in some coastal areas, but mostly light winds are expected overland.
Tomorrow
Tomorrow will be a cold, breezy day, with further outbreaks of rain across much of Leinster and east Munster, heaviest in eastern coastal areas.
It will be brighter further west, with sunny spells and scattered showers, but a few heavy in Atlantic coastal counties.
Top temperatures will again hit 7° to 10° while winds will be fresh and gusty north to northeasterly.