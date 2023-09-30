Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for rain for three counties that will be in place until this evening (Saturday, September 30).

The national forecaster said that rain will be persistent and, at times, heavy in counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The warning came into place at 8:00a.m this morning, and will remain in place for 12 hours, until 8:00p.m this evening.

Met Éireann said that the impacts of the rain will include localised flooding, dangerous road conditions, and disruption to travel.

In general today, a band of rain will track northwards, bringing some heavy falls and localised flooding to counties in the southwest. The rain will gradually clear through the afternoon and evening, but will linger across southern counties.

Fresh and gusty southeast winds will ease southwesterly later this evening. Highest temperatures will be 15° to 19°.

Most areas will be dry by tonight but rain will linger across the far south with a few showers moving into western counties later in the night. Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 13° with a moderate southwesterly breeze.

There will be a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells tomorrow morning (Sunday, October 1). A few isolated showers during the morning will clear away by midday.

It will stay mostly dry through the afternoon with a light to moderate southwest breeze. Highest temperatures will be 15° to 19°.

Sunday night will be breezy, especially in the northwest with fresh southwest winds, although staying more light to moderate in the southeast. It will be generally cloudy, with a few showers across Connacht and Ulster but mainly dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 12°.

Monday (October 2) will see a rather cloudy start with a band of persistent rain over parts of the southeast early. Outbreaks of rain will also affect counties in the northwest too which will gradually spread further east later in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures on Monday are expected to be 12° to 15° in southwest breezes.