Rain to persist throughout coming week

Rain will persist in most parts of the country in the coming week, with the country under a Status Yellow rainfall warning for today and tomorrow.

The warning came into effect at midnight last night (Sunday, October 18), and will remain in effect until 7:00pm tomorrow (Tuesday, October 20).

Today (Monday, October 19) will be a wet and blustery day with outbreaks of rain spreading northwards over the country. The rain will become heavy in some areas with a risk of localised flooding, especially in the southwest, west and northwest, with a heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous regions.

Highest temperatures today will be 12° to 14° in fresh to strong south to southeast winds.

Further spells of heavy rain will spread northwards over the country tonight with a continued risk of localised flooding. The rain will turn more showery in nature later in the night with some clear spells developing.

It will become very windy in southern coastal counties with gales along coasts. Lowest temperatures should be 10° to 13°.

Tomorrow will be a windy day with showery outbreaks of rain extending across the country. Further heavy downpours are expected, with isolated thunderstorms and a risk of localised flooding.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 12° to 15°. Strong and gusty south or southwest winds will bring a risk of coastal flooding in some areas.

Drier conditions will develop in many areas on Tuesday night, although showery outbreaks of rain will continue in parts of the west and north. Lowest temperatures will be 7° and 10°, with southerly winds easing overnight.

Wednesday (October 21) will be quite a mixed day, with scattered showers, mainly in western and eastern areas. Outbreaks of rain will skirt eastern coasts, with the midlands seeing the best of any sunshine. Highest temperatures on Wednesday will be 12° to 14°.

Wednesday night will see a few showers, but a lot of dry weather too with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6° to 8° in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Thursday (October 22) will be a mostly dry day with good spells of sunshine and just a few showers. Cloud will increase from the west later in the day. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 13° in mostly light southwesterly breezes.

Thursday night will start mostly dry across the country but a band of rain will push in from the Atlantic towards midnight, spreading eastwards overnight. Lowest temperatures will be 6° to 8°. Moderate southerly winds will veer west with the clearance of the rain.

On Friday (October 23), outbreaks of rain clearing into the Irish Sea early in the morning will give a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers. It will be chilly, with highs of 9° to 11° in moderate westerly winds.

Spraying and field conditions

The best opportunities for spraying this week will be on Thursday. As for field conditions, moderately drained soils are close to being saturated, with some poorly drained soils already waterlogged.