Rain is set to ease this week and temperatures will increase slightly, according to the national forecaster, Met Éireann.

There will be scattered heavy showers over Munster and south Leinster to start this morning (Monday, May 24), with isolated showers further north. Through the morning, sunny spells and further showers will develop with some longer spells of thundery rain in the afternoon, but showers will ease during the evening.

It will be breezy, with moderate to fresh northwest winds. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 14°.

It will become dry with clear spells in many areas early tonight, as scattered showers become mostly confined to the northwest. It will be cloudier over Munster though, with light outbreaks of rain feeding in from the Atlantic towards dawn.

Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 7° tonight, in moderating northwesterly winds.

It will be cloudy tomorrow (Tuesday, May 25) over Munster with outbreaks of rain continuing through much of the day. There will be good sunny spells elsewhere with well scattered showers. It will become mostly dry through the evening though staying cloudy in the southwest with some lingering outbreaks of rain in coastal areas.

Highest temperatures will be 11° to 15° generally, though slightly cooler in the southwest, in mostly light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Tuesday night will be dry generally with just a few odd showers, but rain will linger in parts of the southwest through the night. Lowest temperatures will be 2° to 6° under long clear spells, but holding slightly warmer in the southwest under cloudier conditions.

Mist and fog patches will form too in mainly light northwesterly or variable breezes.

Advertisement

Wednesday (May 26) will be a mainly dry day with just patchy rain in the southwest, gradually clearing and just light showers occurring in the northwest. There will be some good sunny spells too, the best of which will be in the morning and evening. It will feel rather pleasant with highest temperatures of 13° to 16° in light breezes.

On Wednesday night, cloud will thicken in the southwest ahead of some further light rain moving in later in the night. It will hold dry elsewhere, with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 7° under the clearer skies – staying slightly warmer under the cloud – with light to moderate southeasterly winds developing.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast for Thursday (May 27), but current indications suggest that it will be dry and bright to start for much of Ulster and Leinster. However, rain and cloud in Connacht and Munster will gradually extend over the country through the day.

Highest temperatures on Thursday are expected to be 13° to 17° in moderate, occasionally fresh southeasterly winds.

Rain will continue to track northeastwards with dry and clear conditions following in from the Atlantic on Thursday night. Lowest temperatures will be 5° to 9° in light southerly breezes veering westerly.

On Friday (May 28), rain will clear from much of the country during the morning, though it could linger along eastern coastal counties for much of the day. Highest temperatures will be 14° to 17° in mainly light variable breezes.

Farm conditions

In its latest farming forecast, issued yesterday (Sunday, May 23), Met Éireann said that drying conditions will continue to improve as the week progresses, with the midlands and east set to see the best drying conditions.

Many areas will see improved conditions for spraying after today and more so as the week progresses.