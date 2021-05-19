Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind and rainfall warnings for a number of counties for tomorrow (Thursday, May 20).

There is a wind warning in place for counties Cork and Kerry from midnight tonight (Wednesday) until midnight Thursday.

The national forecaster said that there will be southerly winds, later veering westerly, reaching mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 80 to 110km/h. Higher gusts are possible in coastal areas.

Gale and rainfall warnings

Met Éireann has issued a rainfall warning for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway and Mayo, also in place from midnight tonight and lasting for 24 hours. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50mm are possible, with some localised flooding. There will be highest totals in mountainous areas.

From 1:00a.m on Thursday until 9:00p.m on Friday there is a Status Yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland on the Irish Sea.

Advertisement

Southeasterly winds veering westerly will reach gale force 8 at times on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, reaching strong gale force 9 from Carnsore Point to Roches Point to Loop Head.

Series of weather warnings

These are the most recent in a series of weather warnings issued in the last number of days.

Yesterday (Tuesday) there was a thunderstorm warning in place for nine counties.

The warning, which was in place from 2:00p.m until 8:00p.m last night, affected counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford.