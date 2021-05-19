Carbery Group has become the latest processor to set its milk price for April supplies, revealing its decision to hold its price for last month.

The group is made up of the West Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird

Carbery Group price

In a brief statement confirming the news, a spokesperson for the group said:

“Carbery has maintained its milk price for April.

“If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for April of 34.5c/L, inclusive of VAT.

“The price is exclusive of Somatic Cell Count [SCC] or any other adjustments which may be made by the co-ops,” the Carbery Group representative added.

GDT

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has recorded a marginal drop to mark three consecutive decreases for the first time this year in its latest auction.

The most recent tender – event 284 – concluded yesterday (Tuesday, May 18) with the GDT Price Index down 0.2%.

Lasting two hours and fifteen minutes, yesterday’s event saw 169 participating bidders take part across 18 bidding rounds, with 109 winning bidders emerging.

The latest index figure of 1,287 is back three digits on the last outing of 1,290. A total of 21,140MT of product was sold on the day.