The weather this week will be fairly mixed, with rain set to bring floods in parts, and temperatures turning colder than in recent weeks.

Today (Monday, February 14) will be a mostly dry and sunny day, with showers mostly dying out this afternoon. Highest temperatures today will be 5° to 9° with a fresh to strong northwest wind, making it feel colder.

Tonight will see a cold and frosty start, but temperatures will rise through the night as a strengthening southwest wind veers westerly overnight.

Along with the wind tonight will be heavy rain, bringing a risk of localised flooding. The rain will clear eastwards overnight, with showers following in northern counties later.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, February 15) will see a mostly dry start with some sunshine and a moderate to fresh westerly wind backing southerly for a time. Temperatures in the afternoon will range between 5° and 8° and will rise on Tuesday evening with the arrival of another spell of rain in the southwest, which will fall as sleet initially in the north.

Tuesday night rain will be widespread and heavy with a further risk of flooding in places. The rain will clear eastwards overnight to showers with the chance of some sleet initially, particularly over hills and mountains. Temperatures on Tuesday night will range between 9° and 11° in a strong westerly wind.

Wednesday (February 16) will be fair at first, with rain from the west later, clearing once again to showers. Temperatures will be higher than usual for the time of year initially, but it will turn cold with the clearing rain. Winds will be strong southwest to west.

A moderate southwest wind on Thursday (February 17) will bring a mainly dry day. There will be showers mainly on western coasts with a more persistent spell later. There is a chance of sleet and snow on hills and mountains and at times to lower levels in the north.

Friday (February 18) will be a cold and windy day with showers of rain, sleet and snow in the west and northwest.

Current indications suggest the weekend will be breezy with unsettled weather. Spells of rain will mark changes in temperature between cold and milder conditions.