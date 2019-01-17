Quinns offering €220/t for beans

Quinns of Baltinglass is offering farmers a contract price for 2019 beans of €220/t. The offer is available until 5:00pm tomorrow (Friday, January 18).

David Shortall, Quinns agri sales manager made the announcement at the Quinns’ tillage conference tonight (Thursday, January 17) in Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. Farmers were busy discussing the offer once the presentation finished.

Farmers who sign up to the contract will be paid a contract price of €220/t for 2019 crop delivered at no greater than 22% moisture content.

Farmers who wish to avail of the offer – or who wish to find out more – should contact their local Quinns representative or their local branch.

Benefits of beans

The announcement came just after David had given a presentation on the benefits of beans in a crop rotation and how it can add to long-term profit by improving weed control strategies, as well as soil structure and soil health.

Throughout his presentation David outlined the importance of having a local source of protein. Quinns is currently carrying out trials on soybean production in Ireland. David stated that having completed one year of the trial the crop will continue to be grown under trial for another two seasons.

Recommended list

Anyone wishing to plant beans this year should take a look at the recommended list, which was published by the department last week.

Lynx is a new variety on the spring beans recommended list in 2019, while Fuego has been removed from department trials. Lynx is currently the highest yielding variety with a relative yield of 106.