Public consultation on Ireland’s next agri-food strategy opens

The public consultation on Ireland’s next Agri-Food Strategy 2030 has been opened by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, today, Wednesday, July 31.

Food Wise 2025 is the current 10-year strategy for the agri-food sector in a series of 10-year plans that have been in place since 2000, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

They are renewed every five years and preparations have begun on the new strategy to 2030.

The public consultation, open until October 1, 2019, will have two elements: a public consultation document; and an online survey.

In launching the public consultation, the minister said:

“While Food Wise has been instrumental in providing a framework for the sustainable growth of the sector, like all strategic plans, it must evolve and respond to rapidly changing circumstances.”

Continuing, he added: “We are facing new challenges, in particular the uncertainty posed by the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, as well as the need for the sector to contribute effectively to climate action. There are also new and emerging opportunities for the sector, for example in the bioeconomy.”

The minister also announced an ‘Open Policy Debate’ event, to be held in the Aviva Stadium on October 16 next.

The minister said: “While we are embarking on this policy process against a background of considerable change and uncertainty, for example in relation to Brexit and CAP reform, that uncertainty makes it more important than ever that we come together to agree a coherent plan for the sector to 2030.

The development of the next agri-food strategy will be a major milestone for the sector and I would urge all interested groups and individuals to contribute to the public consultation.

“This is your opportunity to have your say and I look forward to receiving everyone’s input.”