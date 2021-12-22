The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, has today (December 22) opened a public consultation on the proposed carbon budget programme.

The plan was first published by the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) in October.

The Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Act 2021 commits Ireland to a legally-binding target of a climate neutral economy no later than 2050.

It also demands a reduction in emissions of 51% by 2030, compared to 2018 levels.

Carbon budget

In order to reach these targets, the CCAC has proposed a programme of three successive five-year carbon budgets.

The plans outline a specific cap on the total amount of greenhouse gases (GHG) that can be emitted in Ireland during each five-year period.

The emissions caps are measured in tonnes of CO2 equivalent and include all GHGs.

The first programme comprises the following carbon budgets:

2021-2025: 295 MT (megatonnes) CO2 equivalent – an average reduction of 4.8% per year for the first budget period.

2026-2030: 200 MT (megatonnes) CO2 equivalent – an average reduction of 8.3% per year for the second budget period.

2031-2035: 151 MT (megatonnes) CO2 equivalent – an average reduction of 3.5% per year for the third provisional budget.

A sectoral emissions ceiling within each five-year budget will be developed after the overall carbon budget has been adopted.

It is proposed that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will monitor compliance with the carbon budgets and the CCAC will present an annual progress report to government every October.

Minister Eamon Ryan has now opened a period of public consultation on the proposals, with submissions being accepted until February 8, 2022.

He will also discuss the budgets with other ministers and following the consultation, he may choose to amend the proposal before presenting the budgets to government.

“These first carbon budgets are a key milestone in our collective national effort to combat climate change. This consultation provides an opportunity for the public and all stakeholders to input into this vitally important process,” Minister Ryan said.