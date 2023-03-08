The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has arrested a 34-year-old Fermanagh man in connection with animal cruelty.

The man was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, March 7) in relation to a possible link with badger baiting and persecution of other animals under the Welfare of Animals Act (Northern Ireland) 2011.

The man’s arrest comes as the Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) published its badger baiting report.

The animal welfare charity brought the report to Stormont yesterday, calling for action on the “cruel and heinous crime” of badger baiting.

Speaking on the man’s arrest and badger baiting in Northern Ireland, rural and wildlife crime lead superintendent for the PSNI Johnston McDowell said: “Officers across Northern Ireland investigate fighting offences like any other crime and will continue to do so to prevent these sorts of crimes happening in rural areas.

“We have arrested one man who is currently assisting officers with our enquiries and our investigation is under way to determine links to badger baiting.

“As a service, we take all wildlife crimes seriously including badger baiting and unnecessary suffering caused to many animals.”

Advertisement

McDowell said the PSNI will continue with robust enforcement of the Animal Welfare and Wildlife legislation when it comes upon such matters.

Badger baiting report

The USPCA’s report aims to shine a light on the “barbaric underworld” of hunting badgers and the lack of enforcement against it in Northern Ireland, the animal welfare charity explained.

Northern Ireland remains the only part of the UK where hunting with dogs is allowed which, the USPCA said, provides a “smokescreen” for those engaged in the blood sport, as perpetrators can claim that they are hunting foxes, which is legal.

Advertisement

Injuries happen to both dogs and badgers due to badger baiting, according to the USPCA. Images: USPCA

Chief executive of the USPCA, Nora Smith, said: “Our report highlights the shocking reality of badger baiting in Northern Ireland and the considerable weaknesses in the investigation, enforcement and prosecution of these violent and barbaric offences.”

In its report, the USPCA calls for:

MLAs to support legislation to ban hunting wild mammals with dogs;

Greater enforcement of the current law;

More public awareness to improve the reporting of offences.

Through what they call ‘Operation Brockwatch’, the USPCA and the Northern Ireland Badger Group keep an eye on vulnerable badgers setts, but Smith added that further action is needed to protect badgers.

“Proper enforcement, a ban on hunting with dogs, and greater public awareness is needed to end this evil practice and protect defenceless badgers who should already be protected by law,” she said.