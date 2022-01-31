East Derry MLA Claire Sugden has welcomed the expansion of the Project Stratum internet roll-out to include a further 8,500 premises – many of them in local rural locations.

Another £32m has enabled the project to ensure the additional properties can access hyperfast internet speeds of up to 1GB.

The project is targeting those homes and businesses that cannot currently access speeds above 30mbps.

“People are relying on the internet more and more and it is vital that rural communities are afforded the same access and opportunities that fast internet speeds bring,” Sugden said.

“It is now more or less essential for work, school and entertainment, but is also increasingly relied upon for shopping and keeping in contact with friends and family.

“This was true before Covid-19, but the pandemic really reinforced how the internet can keep people connected, allow us to work and engage with the outside world, and provide us with access to goods and services.

“We can only work from home if we have the tools to do so, and this is becoming an integral part of many professional roles now.

“We also need good internet speeds to use video-calling and to access the entertainment that we are consuming online more than ever before.”

Project Stratum

Project Stratum is expected to be completed by May 2025 and is being rolled out systematically by area.

“I hope that as the project continues, more and more homes and businesses can be included so that everyone in Northern Ireland can take advantage of the opportunities provided by fast internet speeds,” Sugden continued.

“I will be asking the Minister for the Economy to detail the premises still not included in the project and will be seeking information on how they may be brought into the roll-out.

“No-one should be left behind with this – particularly as it is the tax-payers who are funding it.”