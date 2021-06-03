Progressive Genetics has announced the appointment of a new marketing executive in the form of Matthew Halpin.

An agricultural science graduate from University College Dublin (UCD), Matthew spent a number of years in the Irish agricultural media sector before linking up with Progressive Genetics.

Outside of work, Matthew is suckler farming in partnership with his father Tom in Co. Meath.

The herd comprises 100 spring-calving, continental-cross suckler cows. All progeny is taken to beef aside from replacement heifers – bulls under 16 months of age and heifers between 20 and 24 months.

The Halpin family farm is linked to the Irish Grassland Association, having hosted the 2014 student conference beef farm walk and the 2017 beef conference farm walk, according to Progressive Genetics, which welcomed Matthew to the Meath based agribusiness firm’s team.

Matthew joins the team to replace Ross Hamilton, who joined pastures new last month.

After nine years working as marketing executive with Progressive Genetics, Ross decided to take up a new challenge with Kendlebell Naas, a call centre based in Kildare.

Looking back on his time at Progressive, he joined the company straight from college initially starting for a six-week period to update database files for Larry Feeney, the marketing manager.

“Before I knew it six weeks had turned into nine enjoyable years,” he told Agriland at the time.

Cutting his teeth with Progressive Genetics, Ross said he both learned a lot and made a solid contribution to the firm’s operation over the years as well.