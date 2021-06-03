The ICBF has announced an opening on its 2021 HerdPlus Graduate Programme for two agricultural graduates this year.

The federation revealed that the programme will run for a 12-month period, commencing in September 2021.

Established in Ireland 20 years ago as the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation, the ICBF currently employs approximately 95 people.

The organisation has over 24,000 dairy and beef farmers subscribed to HerdPlus, the ICBF’s breeding information service.

In terms of benefits to potential candidates, alongside a “competitive” salary, the federation notes that: “Throughout the programme, you will learn and develop a broad skillset in an open, supportive and collaborative environment.

“You will be working directly with farmers and industry experts to deliver results that will make a financial impact for our farmers and the wider agricultural sector.”

Advertisement

Noting that successful candidates will work on a variety of projects with the team, the ICBF adds:

“Our aim is that you will gain invaluable experience over the 12 months, which will enable you to excel in your career, along with the possibility of a long-term position within the organisation based on your performance during the programme.”

The federation says its “ideal candidate” must:

Be self-motivated;

Be a team player;

Have excellent communication skills;

Have a good telephone manner;

Have good computer skills;

Hold a third level degree in agricultural science or equivalent.

In addition, an ideal candidate would have a knowledge of dairy/beef farming; while this is not essential, it would be an advantage.

“If you are interested in making a difference in the Irish agricultural industry, then we would love for you to apply to this year’s graduate programme,” the ICBF concludes. For those interested in learning more, further details can be found here.