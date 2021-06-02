The world’s largest meat processor, JBS Foods, has said it is making “significant progress’ in resolving issues arising from a cyber attack this week.

On Monday (May 31), the company cancelled that day’s entire beef and lamb kills across Australia, with similar moves undertaken at facilities in North America.

It appears that JBS Foods’ information systems were targeted.

The processor was unable to say at that point how long operations would be suspended for.

Yesterday, Andre Nogueira JBS USA CEO said: “We recognise our responsibility to our team members, producers and consumers to resume operations as soon as possible.

“Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat. We have cybersecurity plans in place to address these types of issues and we are successfully executing those plans,” Nogueira added.

He said that “the vast majority” of the company’s beef, pork, poultry and prepared food plants will be operational by today.

Yesterday, JBS USA was able to ship product from nearly all of its facilities to supply customers. The company said it was making progress in resuming plant operations in the US and Australia.

Several of JBS USA’s pork, poultry and prepared food plants were operational yesterday and its Canada beef facility resumed production.

The business said it had been receiving “strong support” from the US, Australian and Canadian governments.

The company said that it was not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised.