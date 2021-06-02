Just four of the 86 licensed marts in the country breached Covid-19 restrictions, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), has confirmed.

“These marts had their license to operate suspended due to breaches of Covid-19 public-health rules,” according to the DAFM.

Those impacted were: Ballymahon Mart, Co. Longford, which faced suspension in April 2020; Delvin Mart, Co. Westmeath, which was suspended in March 2021; Athenry Mart, Co. Galway, which was suspended in April 2021; and Kilkenny Mart, suspended in May 2021.

Each suspension was lifted once the breaches had been addressed satisfactorily, said the DAFM.

Marts – activity

Ringside activity has recently returned to marts all around the country as Covid-19 restrictions eased from May 17.

Buyers can now attend the sales ring and view stock in pens. However, this must be done by prior appointment with the livestock mart.

“Currently, sales rings are open to the public but all those present at the mart must maintain social distancing – adhering to strict 2m social distancing – and wear masks,” the DAFM said.

Marts – restrictions

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, public-health restrictions, consistent with the the countrywide approach, have been applied to marts.

“For instance, during level 5, mart sales rings were closed to the public,” the DAFM said.

“DAFM officers carried out regular inspections of marts throughout this period to ensure adherence to the regulations.”

No congregating

Marts must also prevent the congregation of members of the public in the mart car park or at entry ways into mart buildings.

Marts must operate according to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) which have been approved by their regional veterinary office.

Tribute

Recently, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue paid tribute to mart managers, staff and the community of buyers and sellers.

He said:

“I’m convinced that the efforts of farmers in recent months in adhering to the Covid-19 measures has undoubtedly played a role in minimising and reducing the threat of Covid in our communities.”