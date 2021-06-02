Landini has brought back the Mistral name to its line-up of tractors with the launch of two new compact machines. The smaller one offers 49hp while the second delivers 57hp.

To help maintain the power and torque output, turbo aftercooling is squeezed in between the engine and turbo itself.

The affect is to cool the charge, allowing more air into the cylinders, a trick normally reserved for larger, high performance engines.

Landini moves away from Yanmar

The two new tractors are powered by Kohler which, in this case, has displaced the Yanmar units of the older machines.

These engines are the three-cylinder variants of Kohler’s KDI series which were introduced in 2016.

The three-cylinder engines meet Stage V emissions standards with an, as yet, unspecified exhaust gas treatment mounted on the side of the engine. This allows a low bonnet height to help all round vision.

Low and slow

For use in areas of restricted height the Mistral2 is available with what the company terms the GE (ground effect) option for the open platform version only.

This reduces the overall height by just under 100mm on both versions through the use of reduction gears at the rear and a dedicated front axle.

The mechanical power shuttle transmission is available in 12/12 or 16/16 versions if equipped with the creeper. This option takes the minimum speed down to 220m/h.

Weights and measures

The tractor has a maximum permissible weight of 3,050kg and the main hydraulic pump delivers 35L/min. The power steering relies on a separate pump of 20L/min

The category one, three-point hitch rear lift system, can lift up to 1,200kg and the optional front lift system, available with or without a 1,000 rpm power take-off (PTO), can hoist up to 400kg.

There are three additional spool valves available (two standard valves and one optional floating valve). The controls for which are installed on the new right-hand console.

At the rear, the mechanical PTO has two different speeds, 540 and 540E rpm and synchronised forward speed.

The dual traction front axle has an electro-hydraulic engaging differential lock in both the standard and GE versions.