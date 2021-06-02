Organisers of one of Europe’s largest livestock shows, the Sommet de l’Élevage, have confirmed that they plan to host a live show this coming October as the Covid-19 vaccination programme rolls out across France.

The 2021 show is currently scheduled for October 5-8 in Clermont-Ferrand in France and managing director of the show Fabrice Berthon said this latest announcement is a “sign of hope” for everyone:

“Between the French President’s latest announcements and the vaccination campaign that is in full swing in France and Europe, we have every reason to be optimistic for this October.

“Autumn 2021 will be the time for economic recovery and the Sommet show will undoubtedly be one of the principal vectors of recovery in the agricultural sector.”

Organisers have also decided to add a fourth day to the show in an effort to spread out visitors across the duration of the show.

Berthon said that they were targeting up to 100,000 visitors to attend the event, which would make the event the largest agricultural event held since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Berthon added:

“A fourth day will allow for a larger spread of visitors over the fair duration.

“The new exhibition hall will provide additional show space and allow the other interior buildings to be less dense.

“Visitor circulation in the aisles will be improved and social distancing made easier.

“With the digitalisation of the fair, we will encourage exhibitors and visitors alike, to pre-register on our website using our new application system.

“This will also enable smoother visitor flow at the show entrances,” he concluded.