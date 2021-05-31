The world’s leading meat processor, JBS Foods, which has operations in Australia, Canada and the US, has been hit by cyber attacks which have resulted in the shutting down of operations for the time being.

The Queensland meat industry union confirmed that JBS Foods’ information systems were targeted, with the company’s chief executive Brent Eastwood confirming the shut-downs to Beef Central.

The company cancelled today’s (May 31) entire beef and lamb kills across Australia with similar moves to be undertaken at its other facilities around the world.

At this point, the company cannot say how long operations will be suspended as it assessing the impact of the breach.

It’s understood Australia’s Agriculture Minister, David Littleproud, has said that the government is doing all it can to get Australian abattoirs up and running again, while also trying to limit the effects of the cyber attack on domestic supply and export markets.

Increasing cyber attacks

This latest cyber attack, which has had a very serious impact on the global meat supply chain, comes on the back of a cyber attack in Ireland on the Health Service Executive’s (HSE) computer systems.

Cyber ‘terrorists’ as they are often referred to, threaten to release data or prevent the resumption of a particular I.T system or function, until a ransom is paid.

Even if a ransom is paid by a particular business or even country, there is no guarantee that the attackers will adhere to the deal.

The cyber attack on the HSE has ground much of the work of the health services to a halt, particularly in the area of diagnostics and tests.

Most cyber attacks are financially driven and it’s not believed that the attack on JBS Foods was motivated by any particular group.