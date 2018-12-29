Private location offers 10.92ac of land laid out to pasture

Wingfield House is nestled comfortably on 10.92ac of land in Dunbur Lower, Wicklow Town, Co. Wicklow.

It brings with it magnificent views overlooking the sea and Wicklow Lighthouse, and boasts unspoilt countryside with mountains, upland lakes, steep-sided glacial valleys, forests, and farmlands, together with a rugged coastline and pristine beaches.

It is ideally situated with access to the M11 motorway. Dublin city is 38km away, while Rosslare Port is 109km. Conveniently, Wicklow Town is 3km in distance, providing boutiques, restaurants and entertainment.

For anyone interested in pursuing equestrian ventures, Wingfield House is ideally located close to numerous show jumping, polo and cross-country stables nearby.

Wingfield House

The house is an adaption of an original farmhouse which has been extended and refurbished. It is a light-filled property, nestled amongst mature trees and surrounded by lawns and gardens.

The house is built on a hill and comprises a lower ground floor, a ground floor and a first floor.

The lower ground floor includes: understairs storage; a laundry room; a master bedroom with an en-suite; and two further bedrooms with en-suites.

The ground floor includes: a dining room; a sitting room; a kitchen; and a guest WC.

The first floor includes: an airing cupboard with access to attic storage; and two bedrooms with en-suites.

The land

The land itself is situated on either side of Wingfield House. It is laid out to pasture and includes a natural boundary of stone and earthen banks with whitethorn and gorse.

There are three stone outbuildings located in the gardens, which surround the house. Present here also is a greenhouse.

The gardens are laid out in lawn and populated with mature trees.

The guide price is €1,200,000 and is for sale by private treaty.

Savills – who is looking after the sale – provides more information, as well as contact details for the agent, online.