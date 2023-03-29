The prices paid to farmers by retailers and processors need to be urgently addressed, according to an Irish MEP.

Chris MacManus raised farmers’ concerns on fair pricing, Brexit, Mercosur and environmental permits with Irish processors.

The Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands Northwest recently met with members of an Ibec delegation visiting the European Parliament.

The group included representatives from Meat Industry Ireland (MII), Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), Food Drink Ireland and Drinks Ireland

During the meeting, MacManus discussed prices paid to farmers, the potential impact of the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement on Irish farmers and also briefed the delegation on the Windsor Framework Agreement.

The MEP, who is a member of the EU Parliament Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee (AGRI), said that he highlighted the legitimate grievances and challenges facing all Irish farmers.

“Between high input costs, over-inflation, increased bureaucratic burdens and low prices for their produce, we are looking at a perfect storm that is making a bad crisis worse. I am concerned that the cumulative impacts facing Irish farmers are getting worse.

“The prices Irish farmers are getting for their produce by Irish processors and retailers needs be urgently addressed.

“Whether it’s the current cuts to milk prices or the crisis in the sheep farming sector, there is a feeling across the board with our farmers that they are being exploited on prices to maximise the profits of processors,” MacManus said following the meeting. MEP Chris MacManus

“We also held a brief discussion regarding the EU-Mercosur Agreement. Irish farmers cannot be sacrificed at the altar of the EU’s free trade agenda by allowing cheap South American meat on the EU market en-masse.

“We already know that the Mercosur deal would allow for an additional 99,000t of beef at least,” the MEP said.

“This simply cannot happen. Especially considering that Irish farmers comply with far more stringent environmental and climate standards by comparison, and at higher input and administrative costs.

“It is important that processors support the producers in preventing any free trade agreement that puts Irish farmers in further jeopardy,” MacManus said.