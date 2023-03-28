The final episode of the March Animal Health Series, in association with MSD Animal Health Ireland, is now available to view on Agriland.

The episode was broadcast on Agriland this evening (Tuesday, March 28), bringing to an end the March Animal Health Series.

The final episode of the highly informative series focussed on the fundamentals of fertility.

Farmers John and Jimmy Bourke hosted the discussion on the issue at their farm in Co. Tipperary.

The discussion also featured Dennis Howard, a technical manager with Munster Bovine, and Eleanor Kirwan, a ruminant veterinary manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland.

Advertisement

The March Animal Health Series covered a range of important issues that farmers should be mindful of during breeding season.

The first episode, which was broadcast on Thursday, March 16, featured vet Donal Lynch from Slieve Bloom Veterinary Clinic speaking with Catherine Heffernan, customer and technical support manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland, on pre-breeding preparations.

In the second broadcast, on Tuesday, March 21, vet Frank O’Sullivan was joined by Co. Meath dairy farmer Conor O’Sullivan, and Sarah Higgins, ruminant veterinary manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland, to talk about pneumonia in calves.

The third and penultimate episode, broadcast last Thursday (March 23), saw a discussion focussed on controlling coccidiosis in lambs and calves.

That broadcast featured Helena Madden, ruminant veterinary manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland, speaking with Co. Galway-based vet Conor Geraghty on the farm of Seamus Quigley near Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.