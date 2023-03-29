On Friday (March 24), the dairy sale at Waterford Ross Mart saw 96 lots on offer at the New Ross-based mart.

The sale contained freshly calved heifers, calved cows, in-calf heifers, in-calf cows and nine pedigree-registered maiden heifers.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Richard Kirwan, manager at the mart, said there was a strong trade for all the classes in the sale.

Dairy sale

The freshly calved heifers on offer at Friday’s sale reached a top call of €2,500.

The British Friesian-type heifers sold from €1,400 to a top price of €1,950, with the majority of these heifer selling for between €1,600 and €1,850.

The Holstein Friesian freshly calved heifers that were on offer sold from €1,700 to a top price of €2,500.

Some of the sample prices from Friday’s sale include €2,375 for Beechlands Pharo Carnation, a freshly calved heifer sired by the farm stockbull. Beechlands Pharo Carnation sold for €2,375

Image: Waterford Ross Mart

Another Beechlands heifer, this time it is Beechlands Hagley Ionna 2, a De-Su Hagley 12144-ET-sired heifer, sold for €2,200. Beechlands Hagley Ionna 2 sold for €2200

Image: Waterford Ross Mart

Selling for €2,200 was Ballymount Mandy 1598, a Kilfeacle Pivotal-sired heifer has an economic breeding index (EBI) of €239. Ballymount Mandy 1598 sold for €2,200

Image: Waterford Ross Mart

The Etoscha TA sired Fleckvieh heifer sold for €2,050 at Friday’s sale. This calved Fleckvieh heifer sired sold for €2,050

Image: Waterford Ross Mart

The cows that were on offer at Friday’s sale sold for between €1270 for the older cows up to €2,200.

The maiden heifers present at the sale made from €750 to a top call of €1,075.

Some more sample prices from Friday’s sale can be seen in the gallery below: Belmont Ada 1481 with an EBI of €226 sold for €2,175 Leudigan Julia 1510 with an EBI of €160 sold for €2,200 Leudigan Seven 1412 with an EBI of €146 sold for €2,050 Ballyshunock Susie 2038 with an EBI of €191 sold for €1,925 Image: Waterford Ross Mart



Upcoming sales at the New Ross-based mart include the sale of 65 British Friesian heifers from the herd of John Murphy.

Farming near Clonroche, Co. Wexford, John operates a spring-calving herd, with average production of 6,800L at 4.01% fat and 3.40% protein.

He has been selling stock for a number of years and has built up a good reputation for having quality animals on offer.

All the heifers on offer in the sale were tuberculosis (TB)-tested on January 16, and are vaccinated for Leptospirosis (Lepto) and Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR).

Sires of the heifers include Ballynagrana Meine Lad 2, Ballynagrana Cuddy Reeks 3, Clogheraily Shane 2796 and Clogheraily Shane 2752.

The sale of 65 heifers will take place on April 10, at Waterford Ross Mart.