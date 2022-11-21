Lamb prices are on the rise once again this week, but the number of dirty lambs being presented for slaughter is an issue.

Starting with the positive news, factory prices, for the third week in a row, are on the rise, with base prices increasing by 20-30c/kg since the start of last week.

This much of an increase is leaving prices for quality assured lambs alone as high as €6.60/kg.

Base prices at the start of this week are ranging from €6.25-6.50/kg, up 20-30c/kg from this time last week with carcass weight limits also increasing in some factories to 22.5kg.

Dirty lambs

However, factories have once again highlighted the presentation of dirty lambs for slaughter and are asking farmers to ensure that lambs are presented clean for processing.

Procurement managers have told Agriland that vets are very active and are clamping down on lambs with soiled fleeces.

Those supplying lambs to the factory are being warned about this, with repeat offenders risking significant cuts to lamb prices.

One procurement manager said that lines are being slowed down considerably on the factory floors because of the number of dirty lambs coming through, which is slowing down production overall.

Procurement managers have also said that “small lambs are not wanted”.