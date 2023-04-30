On Tuesday, April 25 Taaffe Auctions conducted the dispersal sale of the Richvale herd for Richard and Valerie Claxton.

The herd had an average production of 8,152kg of milk at 4.18% fat and 3.63% protein, which equates to 631kg of milk solids.

Richvale

Speaking to Agriland, Michael Taaffe from Taaffe Auctions said that cows sold to a top price of 4,600gns with six cows crossing the 4,000gns mark.

The herds Mona cow family dominated the herd accounting for 35 out of the 85 lots which sold and multiple members of this great cow family accounted for the day’s top prices.

The top price of the sale went to Lot 25: Richvale Taurus Mona 9, with an economic breeding index (EBI) of €261.

In her second lactation she produced 8,219kg of milk at 4.76% fat 3.94% protein and was purchased by a Co. Waterford farmer. Lot 25: Richvale Taurus Mona 9, sold for 4,600gns

Image: Taaffe Auctions

The second highest price cow was Lot 12: Richvale Supreme Mona; she was the highest EBI cow in the herd – with an EBI of €302.

Fresh in her second lactation, she produced 5,645kg of milk at 4.76% fat and 3.91% protein in her first lactation and sold to a Co. Cork herd.

Lot 12: Richvale Supreme Mona

Image: Taaffe Auctions

The 53 cows on offer at the sale achieved an average sale price of 3,073gns.

Dairy sale

Moving to the heifer calves, where prices reached 1,450gns; this price was achieved by Lot 11A: Richvale Lion King Mona 1268; she has an EBI of €301.

Her dam is Richvale Ronaldo Mona 899 (VG) who also bred Richvale Grajo (FR7026) a National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC) sire.

The same cow was also dam of the joint top selling bulling heifer Lot 62: Richvale Profit Mona 1197, who has an EBI of €287 and sold for 2,000gns.

The other bulling heifer to make 2,000gns was Lot 72: Richvale Profit Mona 1185, she has an EBI of €292 and is a daughter of the top selling cow Lot 25.

The 16 bulling heifers averaged 1,553gns, while the 17 heifer calves averaged 768gns.

Kilgarriffe sale

Last Saturday (April 22), Taaffe Auctions conducted the annual sale of the Kilgarriffe herd for Richard and Mervyn Helen, Clonakilty – with brisk trade at sale according to Taaffe.

A group of fresh calved heifers was topped at 6,200gns by Lot 7, Kilgarriffe Hiawatha 25 (VG86-2YR), a daughter of Larcrest B Complete.

She completes 15 generations of VG/EX cows from a renowned USA cow family. She was purchased by a Co. Cork breeder.

The second highest selling heifer was Lot 12, Kilgarriffe Pietje 81, who sold for 5,000gns and is a potential fourth generation of EX cows from a renowned Dutch cow family. She was purchased by a Co. Armagh farmer. Lot 12: Kilgarriffe Pietje 81 who sold for 5,000gns

The milking heifers on offer at the sale averaged 2,768gns.

Moving to the bulling heifers, they sold to 3,900gns for another member of the Hiawatha family.

Lot 38, sired by Farnear Delta Lambda, created very spirited bidding, according to Taaffe.

The group of bulling heifers on offer averaged 1,400gns, while the autumn born heifer calves sold to 1,550gns and averaged 976gns.

Bull trade was very strong, with four bulls selling, averaging 3,200gns, with a top price of 4,500gns for Lot 79, a S-S-I PR Renegade son bred again from Kilgarriffe’s Hiawatha family. He was purchased by a Co. Monaghan herd.