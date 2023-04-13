The Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) has announced that the legal requirement to confine/house poultry and other birds as a precautionary measure against avian influenza, also known as bird flu, will be lifted from next Tuesday, April, 18 2023.

Legislation requiring the precautionary confinement of birds in Ireland to mitigate the risk of spread of avian influenza to poultry was introduced on November 7, 2022.

According to the DAFM, the decision to now withdraw this requirement is based on a number of parameters which indicate a reducing risk of an avian influenza incursion.

These include the fact that no case of bird flu has been confirmed here in wild birds for a period of five weeks, reduced numbers of migratory waterfowl and increasing environmental temperatures and daylight hours.

Lower bird flu risk

Removing the requirement to confine birds means that all poultry and bird owners may allow their birds access to open areas and runs from April 18.

The DAFM, however, urges flock owners to remain vigilant as, notwithstanding the reduced risk, there is still the possibility of the virus being present in the environment or being transmitted to their flock by wild birds.

The department emphasised however that specific enhanced biosecurity requirements that were introduced on September 19, 2022 remain in place.

These are requirements to ensure that poultry or other captive birds cannot come into contact with wild birds, that all areas that poultry and captive birds have access to must be fenced, and that they are restricted from access to open or permanent standing water.

Bird owners are advised to continue to remain vigilant, monitor their birds for any signs of disease and implement strict disease control measures.

In particular, birds should continue to be fed indoors or under cover where wild birds cannot have access.

The department is also reminding all poultry owners, including those who keep only one or two birds, of their legal obligation to register their premises with the DAFM.