Pottinger is claiming that its new NOVACAT V 10000 mower combination combines high output with excellent ground tracking.

It is available with a headstock for 3m or 3.5m- wide front mowers. This makes working widths of up to 9.62m and 10.02m possible.

As an option, the NOVACAT V 10000 can be equipped with the proven COLLECTOR cross-conveyor belt and CROSS FLOW auger for merging swaths.

The fully mounted mower combinations require tractors in the 160hp to 240hp range.

Pottinger mower combination

According to Pottinger, the NOVACAT V 10000 range is very adaptable and convenient to operate.

Making all of this possible is extensive electronics and hydraulics updates – the hydraulic cylinders integrated into the booms shift the cutter bar by up to 370mm on each side.

As a result, they aim to ensure optimum overlap and perfect mowing quality on slopes, when cornering and on flat surfaces.

The ground pressure automatically adapts to the working width. Optimum hydraulic weight alleviation guarantees soil conservation and the best forage quality. In addition, wear is significantly reduced and fuel costs are lowered. The new NOVACAT V 10000 mower from Pottinger, demonstrating the COLLECTOR cross conveyor belt and CROSS FLOW auger for merging swaths

Gearbox

The patented Y DRIVE input gearbox on the new mower models features an output shaft on the opposite side. This has the advantage that longer standard power take-off (PTO) shafts can be used with less of an angle in operation.

The result is smooth operation and high performance, even in really tough conditions and at the headland.

There are two control options. The new mowers are equipped with the latest ISOBUS-capable SELECT pre-select control system as standard.

The job computer is located directly on the machine. An ISOBUS cable or the new SELECT CONTROL terminal can be connected to the job computer.

All functions can be pre-selected and then performed using the tractor’s remote valves. Only one double-acting hydraulic connection is required. The control system allows the mower units to be lifted individually.

Hydraulics

Hydraulics are also used to fold the side-guard, which is optional, adjust the working width, and operate the transport interlock.

The control terminal has an integrated maintenance indicator. This displays the next maintenance tasks (greasing points and oil change) that need to be carried out on the machine, depending on the hours worked.

The second control option is the ISOBUS-compatible system. The NOVACAT V 10000 can be controlled either using an ISOBUS tractor terminal or the new third-generation POWER CONTROL, EXPERT 75, or the CCI 1200 control terminal.

With this control option, all functions such as individual lifting of the mower units, working width adjustment, side-guard folding and transport interlock are controlled directly, with some integrated into automatic function sequences.

Pottinger is confirming that the new mower options will work well under Irish conditions.