Potato prices: Remaining relatively firm

Potato sales are continuing firm and the main prices are holding. However, since the beginning of the month some prices have dropped.

10kg bags of Roosters and Kerr’s Pinks have decreased in their average prices according to the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) potato market update this week.

A 10kg bag of Roosters is now at an average price of €3.80/bag, compared to €4/bag in early January.

Similarly, a 10kg bag of Kerr’s Pink potatoes has decreased to an average price of €4.75/bag – down from €5.20/bag at the beginning of the month.

According to the IFA’s report, Golden Wonders are in demand. Prices for 10kg bags of the variety are averaging at €5.50/bag, but range from €5-6/bag.

Average ex-farm potato prices reported to the IFA (range in brackets): Rooster box – €350 (€330-380);

Rooster 10kg bag – €3.80 (€3.50-4.00);

Whites box – €350 (€320-370);

Kerr’s Pink 10kg bag – €4.75 (€4.50-5.00);

Golden Wonders 10kg bag – €5.50 (€5.00-6.00).

Under 5% of potatoes are left to be dug. However, some farmers have a significant amount still in the ground in areas worst affected by rain and difficult harvesting conditions.

Potato conference

In other news, the National Potato Conference and Trade Show will take place on Tuesday, February 18, in the Red Cow Hotel, Dublin. The event is organised by the IFA and Teagasc in association with Bórd Bia.