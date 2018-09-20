‘Ploughing 2018’: IAM does the deal on ‘hungry’ self-propelled diet feeder

Kilkenny-based machinery importer and distributor IAM Agricultural Machinery is showcasing its wares – from several manufacturers – at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Screggan (close to Tullamore, Co. Offaly) this week.

IAM says that it has industry experts on hand, from each of its franchises, to “answer any technical questions”.

Brands on show include: Strautmann; Hardi; Rabe Machinery; Bomford Turner; and Gregoire Besson.

The flagship of Strautmann’s diet feeder (mixer wagon) range – the self-propelled Verti-Mix 2002 SF (pictured below) – is taking centre-stage. This machine, with a capacity of 22m³, has been sold to a farmer here in Ireland.

According to IAM Agricultural Machinery, Verti-Mix SF diet feeders incur less cost when mixing rations and feeding animals on a daily basis, while also providing a superior level of mix consistency.

The main saving, claims the company, accrues from the fact that a separate tractor/loader or loading shovel is no longer needed because this self-propelled machine has its own loading arm/mechanism.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the diet feeder boasts an apparent 25-30% saving in feeding time – thanks to “reduced travelling back and forth”.

The mixing action of Strautmann’s ‘Vario2’ auger, coupled with the fact that the silage is milled as it’s collected, is also claimed to speed up the mixing process.

New machines

Also from Strautmann – on IAM Agricultural Machinery’s stand – is a new Giga-Vitesse 3602 forage wagon, making its Irish debut ahead of the 2019 silage season.

Present too is Hardi’s new Navigator sprayer with 24m-wide Delta Force booms; this product was launched earlier this year at a Hardi ‘Crop Care’ event back in April.