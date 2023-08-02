A total area covering 2,273ha of forestry was planted in 2022, compared to 6,292ha in 2015, according to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Over the same period of time, the level of staff in the sector increased for the majority of roles.

The number of staff employed by the forestry sector in 2015 was 109. This figure increased to 171 for the year 2022.

The number of inspectors increased across the board over the seven years. The first director of forestry was appointed in 2021.

The number of executive officers increased by nine, higher executive officers by five, and clerical officers also increased by eight over the period.

Responding to a parliamentary questions, the minister said that the increase in staffing levels is reflective of the department having to make “significant changes to its regulatory procedures due to legal changes on environmental regulation”.

Forestry staffing

Minister McConalogue said it is “worth noting” that not all staff work full-time.

“These staff are involved in all aspects of the forestry remit including licensing, promotion, forest health, payments, engagement at national, EU and international level on forestry policy issues and forest sector development,” Minister McConalogue said.

He explained that the new procedures involved a more detailed environmental screening process for licences.

“The establishment of the Forestry Appeals Committee in 2018, that affords third parties and the applicant the right to appeal licensing decisions, resulted in the need for more resources to service such appeals,” Minister McConalogue said.

During November 2022, a proposed investment of €1.3 billion in Irish forestry was announced by the government.

According to the Green Party, this was the largest ever investment by an Irish government in tree planting.