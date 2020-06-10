Pics: Keenan swaps open day for 10-day refurbished feeder sale
As with most events in 2020, the annual Keenan open day has been cancelled this year due to Covid-19; however, instead, Keenan will hold a 10-day sale of refurbished machines, the firm has revealed.
Set to be held from Monday, June 22, to Tuesday, June 30, the machines will be sold on a first-come first-served basis.
As drought conditions set in for the summer, the Carlow-based firm says the sale has received “huge interest already” as farmers consider buffer feeding.
Interested farmers are encouraged to request a catalogue either via the Keenan website or over the phone.
If any farmer would like more detailed technical information or has questions about a specific model within the catalogue, they can chat with a service engineer in confidence, Keenan says.
When pre-owned machines are taken back into the factory – either demo models or trade-ins – they undergo a detailed inspection, the firm says.
This year’s mid-season sale will also feature a small range of second-hand trade-in machines that will be sold in their current un-refurbished condition for farmers to purchase.
Self-propelled centrepiece
This year, for the first time, a 2019 model of the Keenan Self-Propelled, MechFiber345 will be on sale.
This demo model has very low hours on the clock, having only been used for on-farm demonstrations, the machinery giant says.
The Carlow firm is expecting “quite a bit of interest” from potential buyers across the UK and France, as well as Ireland.
Keenan stressed that all “Approved-used” machines are compatible with the InTouch nutritional support system and come with a three-month warranty.
