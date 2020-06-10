‘Minister of meat factories’: Carthy issues cutting response to Creed

A Sinn Féin TD has issued a cutting response to comments made by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed about his political party.

Matt Carthy, TD for Cavan-Monaghan, said that if the minister “spent as much time tackling the unfair practices of meat factories as he does in attacking Sinn Féin then farmers would be in a much better position”.

Responding to comments made by Minister Creed to national media in which he described Sinn Féin’s agricultural policies as “alarming”, deputy Carthy said:

Michael Creed has allowed beef processors to tighten their stranglehold on Irish agriculture during his tenure as minister.

“Never slow to condemn farmers on the picket lines, he has consistently refused to face down the uncompetitive practices of the factories.

Turning to the recent publication of the 2019 Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments, the TD said: “He stands over a system that allows a Sheikh from the United Arab Emirates to draw down €216,000 in Irish CAP payments, where farms associated with Larry Goodman receive almost €400,000, while most family farmers find it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.”

Labelling the minister as “minister of meat factories”, deputy Carthy claimed:

Instead of tackling these inequalities or facing down the processors, Minister Creed has spent more time attacking Sinn Féin.

“Minister Creed and Fine Gael know that Sinn Féin is committed to delivering a policy platform that will revitalise family farming and our rural communities. These attacks on our party are just pathetic attempts to distract from his own failings,” the TD concluded.