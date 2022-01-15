Loughrea Mart held its first sheep sale of the new year last Thursday, January 13, which saw prices reach €166/head for lambs/hoggets.

It was a small sale to kickstart the year for the Galway-based mart but it consisted of a good range of both store, forward feeding and heavy hoggets.

Comparing the trade to the mart’s last sale prior to the Christmas, prices were back on Thursday by about €2-4/head for hoggets.

Factory agents could be heard saying that “the trade has changed a lot since last week”, citing the reason why prices have dipped since the end of last week at marts.

These two stores weighing 40.5kg sold for €127 a piece

These three heavy hoggets weighing 50.3kg sold for €155/head

Weighing 43kg, this pen of hoggets sold for €130/head

This 34kg store sold for €111

Coming in on the scales at 53kg, this pen of hoggets sold for €165/head

This pen of 45.6kg hogget ewes sold for €145/head

Weighing 54.3kg, this pen of hoggets sold for €166/head

This cull ewe weighing 85kg sold for €150

These second and third crop ewes all carrying two lambs sold for €188/head

Another pen of second and third crop ewes carrying both single and twin lambs sold for €166/head

Looking at the trade on the day and starting with the finished hoggets, prices ranged from €145/head up to €166/head.

Stores, both long and short keep types, traded from a base of €111/head for 34kg up to €140/head for forward feeding stores.

A small selection of both light and heavy ewes were on offer at Loughrea last Thursday, with prices starting from just over €90/head for store types and working up to €148-150/head for heavier ewes in the 85-90kg weight bracket.

Lastly, a few pens of in-lamb ewes were also on offer, with all ewes being second and third ewes, scanned in-lamb to a Texel ram and due from late-February onwards.

These ewes were carrying anything from singles right up to triplets and sold from a base of €150/head for ewes carrying singles, up to €188/head for ewes carrying twin and triplet lambs.