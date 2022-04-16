Agriland paid a visit to Loughrea Mart recently (April 14) to cast an eye over the sheep sale and what was on offer to farmers on the day.

There was a strong turnout of cull ewes, with the rest of the sheep consisting of hoggets, as well as some spring lambs.

On the day in Loughrea, a noticeable lack of bite was seen for spring lambs by both butchers and factory agents, with the cull ewes and hoggets taking the limelight.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image. Once opened, you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.

  • These 60kg hoggets sold for €163/head
  • This pen of 44.6kg spring lambs sold for €156/head
  • Coming in on the scales at 50kg, these three hoggets sold for €162/head
  • This fine pen of 57kg hoggets sold for €168/head
  • At 47kg, these spring lambs sold for €162/head
  • These 51.5kg hoggets sold for €168/head
  • This quality pen of Charollais spring lambs weighing 50kg sold for €168/head
  • At 44.6kg, these spring lambs sold for €158/head
  • €163 a piece for these two 90kg ewes
  • These 100kg ewes sold for €200/head
  • Weighing 93kg, this ewe sold for €181
  • €219 each for these two 111kg ewes

Looking at the trade a little closer, and starting with the cull ewes, prices topped €223 for a 112kg ewe, while prices for ewes weighing in excess of 100kg generally selling from €200/head up to €219/head.

The 90-95kg lots sold from just over €160/head up to just over the €180/head mark.

Ewes weighing 80-89kg made from €157/head up to €172/head with one ewe at 88.6kg breaking this trend by topping out at €214. The 70-70kg ewes traded from just over €120/head up to near the €150/head mark.

Hoggets on offer consisted mainly of finished types, along with a handful of stores.

Looking at those finished types, prices generally ranged from €160/head to €168/head.

Stores sold from €120/head up to €127/head for 40-41.5kg hoggets.

Spring lambs were a tough sell on the day and made from €120/head for 36kg lambs, up to €168/head for 50kg lambs.

LOUGHREA MART PICS AND PRICES SHEEP SALE