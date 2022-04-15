Researchers at University College Cork (UCC) are seeking the views of Irish farming households living within 10km of existing or planned wind farms, as part of a survey assessing their willingness to accept such a development.

The survey, which is being carried out by UCC’s Co-Wind Project, targets farmers that live within 10km of an existing or planned development, aiming to find out more about their views and concerns around it.

It also asks about the residents’ thoughts on the engagement practices of the companies developing the farms and asks if a community co-ownership of the wind farms would make them more willing to accept one in their locality.

Responses to the survey are anonymous and readers will be able to access a summary of the main results later this year. For every completed survey, the Co-Wind Project is donating €2 to Pieta House.

Previous wind farms survey

The questionnaire follows a similar one carried out last year by the Co-Wind Project, which also asked Irish farmers how likely they would be to accept a wind farm that includes 15 turbines of 185m in height, with one turbine within 1km of their home.

That survey concluded that 72% of farmers said they would be likely to accept the development of a farm, while 28% were against the idea.

According to UCC, 81% of farmers who owned a smaller amount of land, of 1-9ha, said they would likely be in favour of such a development.

In comparison, 73% of those with larger holdings of between 10-29ha or 30+ha, said the opposite. The researchers posed the idea that farmers with less land, may be in favour of a wind farm being close by, due to increasing financial pressures.

The survey also showed that younger farmers were more willing to accept a wind farm. Among farmers aged 18 to 34, more than 80% said they would be likely to accept such a development, compared to 78% of farmers aged between 35 to 54 and only 53% of farmers aged 55 years or over.

The researchers suggested that this finding could reflect a stronger commitment to climate action among the younger generation.