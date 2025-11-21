'Pan-European' day of farmer protests organised on Mercosur

A "pan-European" day of farmer protests is being organised for December 18, ahead of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's planned trip to Brazil.

10,000 farmers are also expected to descend on Brussels on the same day.

Copa Cogeca, which represents EU farm organisations and agricultural co-operatives, said the purpose of the protests is to "denounce the EU's growing 'smoke and mirrors' approach to agriculture".

"Since 2024, farmers have consistently warned the EU about CAP and budget reforms, excessive regulation that restricts agricultural initiative, and the drive to conclude unacceptable trade deals such as with Mercosur," Copa said.

"Now, at the end of 2025, expectations remain unmet. The commission's determination to push ahead regardless would be a historic mistake for the European project, its farmers and consumers alike," Copa added.

"Agriculture and food security are cornerstones of Europe's security and sovereignty. As farming communities remain committed supporters of the European ideal, they cannot stay silent while such a strategic error unfolds.

"Despite high-level speeches presenting agriculture as a strategic sector, the commission's actions and proposals tell a different story; they signal a retreat from the EU's common farming ambitions," Copa said.

"The widening gap between words and deeds, and the determination to move forward behind a political smoke screen, despite consequences for rural families, communities and consumers, has become unbearable," the farm organisation added.

"European agriculture is approaching a tipping point.

"As such, on December 18 in Brussels, Copa and Cogeca are calling for a pan-European day of protest, just hours before President von der Leyen departs for Brazil to sign the Mercosur deal and while EU heads of state and government meet for a key session of the European Council on the future EU budget," a statement from the joint organisation said.

"Around forty farming organisations from across Europe have already confirmed their participation. We are expecting 10,000 farmers to deliver a strong and united message to the commission," the statement added.

"We can no longer settle for rhetoric. We need bold, clear and tangible solutions for our farms and agri-cooperatives," Copa said.

The group will put three demands to EU law-makers, namely: a strong, common and well-funded Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post-2027; fair and transparent trade rules that protect EU standards and the most sensitive sectors; and real simplification, better regulation and legal certainty.