DAERA encourages growers to apply for NI Horticulture Pilot Scheme

The Horticulture Pilot Scheme in Northern Ireland is now open for applications, according to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The scheme, which is split into three different categories, aims to foster collaboration, support sustainable practices and promote growth within the horticulture industry.

In light of the applications being open, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir paid a visit to the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise's (CAFRE's) Greenmount campus.

Muir outlined that the goal of the scheme is to provide support, resources, and opportunities for innovation, and he strongly encouraged growers to consider applying.

Scheme

The Horticulture Pilot Scheme includes three different programmes:

Sustainable Sector Growth Groups - assist the development of commercial horticulture production by providing specialist agronomy, financial, and supply chain advice whilst facilitating greater collaboration amongst group participants;

- assist the development of commercial horticulture production by providing specialist agronomy, financial, and supply chain advice whilst facilitating greater collaboration amongst group participants; Innovation Driver and Support - offer horticulture businesses financial assistance to invest in crops, technologies and systems which are new to Northern Ireland;

- offer horticulture businesses financial assistance to invest in crops, technologies and systems which are new to Northern Ireland; Growers’ Training and Support - provide support for continuous professional development within the horticulture industry through the provision of training and specialist support.

Speaking on the scheme, Kieran Lavelle, who is the senior horticulture policy adviser at CAFRE, noted its potential benefits.

He said: "It will facilitate the development of cooperation among growers, provide capital funding for the adoption of innovative crops, technologies, and systems, and support the professional development of new growers."

DAERA stated that applications for the Horticulture Pilot Scheme will close on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Additional information on the scheme and how to apply for it can be found on CAFRE's website.

DAERA

Seperately, DAERA recently announced that the 2025 Small Woodland Grant Scheme is now open for applications.

The scheme supports landowners to plant new native woodlands that will provide a wide and diverse range of ecosystem services and benefits for citizens, including contributing to mitigating climate change.

The measure provides up to £6,425/ha for establishment costs and annual premiums over a 10-year period.

Applications for the scheme will close on January 7, 2026.